Stifel Financial Corp Sells 702 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

