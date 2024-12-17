HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of FS Bancorp worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 358,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

