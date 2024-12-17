Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sasol were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

