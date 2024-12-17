Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $234,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

