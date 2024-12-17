Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 174,317 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 128,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,094 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.