Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

