Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

