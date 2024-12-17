ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ICL Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.