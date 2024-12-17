1,679 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

