Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 327,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $223,228.72. The trade was a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.0 %

TBLA stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

