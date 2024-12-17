Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 186,297 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,297 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,275,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 682,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 397.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

