Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,345 Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 4,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 623,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 609,520 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

