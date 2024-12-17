Verition Fund Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in biote by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get biote alerts:

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. biote Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on biote in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, biote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTMD

biote Profile

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.