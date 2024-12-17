10,700 Shares in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth $176,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $257,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $496,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 753,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,978.40. The trade was a 7.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PAL opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

