12,215 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 1,375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in SFL by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 2,840.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SFL opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. SFL’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

