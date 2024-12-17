Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,571 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.