Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 47,529 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 233.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 25.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 140.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

