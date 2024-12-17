Verition Fund Management LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 82,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,983,984 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,042.08. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,239 shares of company stock valued at $909,917. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

