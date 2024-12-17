Verition Fund Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

