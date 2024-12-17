Verition Fund Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGO
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gogo
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.