Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,191 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

