LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

