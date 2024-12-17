Dudley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

