Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

