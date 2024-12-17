Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $201,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Transcat by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Transcat by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

