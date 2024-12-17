Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.