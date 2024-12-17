Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 64,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

