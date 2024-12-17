Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,917,906,000 after buying an additional 1,329,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,161,579,000 after buying an additional 464,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

