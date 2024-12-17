Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after buying an additional 2,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after buying an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

