Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

