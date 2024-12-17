Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

