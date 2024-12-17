XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 59,222 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.
Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
