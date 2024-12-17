Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 30,800 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 459.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.2 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.