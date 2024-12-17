XTX Topco Ltd Takes $346,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 169,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.48. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

