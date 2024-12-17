Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $185,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

