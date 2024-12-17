XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 841.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.