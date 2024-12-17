XTX Topco Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 309.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.86. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

