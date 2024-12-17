XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,581,000 after acquiring an additional 298,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

