18,444 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citi Trends by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Citi Trends Stock Up 3.6 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.36.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

