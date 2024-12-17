XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 13,173 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.44.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

