XTX Topco Ltd Invests $323,000 in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $933.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,349.83. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $43,240.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,054.36. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

