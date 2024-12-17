XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,906,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,933 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

ACI stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.25 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

