XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,128 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,391,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 522,551 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,354 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

