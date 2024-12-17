XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 84,076 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 369,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.19. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.