XTX Topco Ltd Sells 35,792 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,792 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,746,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

EPD stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

