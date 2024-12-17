XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $336,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth $260,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 84.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

