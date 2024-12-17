XTX Topco Ltd Has $335,000 Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,729.46. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

