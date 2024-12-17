XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.