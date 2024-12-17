XTX Topco Ltd Takes $325,000 Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Informatica by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 398.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Informatica by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Informatica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

