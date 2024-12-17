XTX Topco Ltd Takes $325,000 Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Informatica by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 398.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Informatica by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Informatica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.
Informatica Price Performance
Shares of INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.