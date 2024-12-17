XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

