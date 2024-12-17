XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $562,100.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. The trade was a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,826,275 shares of company stock valued at $80,708,269 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.